11 Best IKEA Purchases That Can Expand Your Home for Less Than $100

For many of us, space is at premium and we need to find affordable, stylish ways to maximize our living space. IKEA, the Swedish furniture powerhouse, offers countless options that can help you expand your home’s functionality without breaking the bank.

Check Out: 7 Appliances Frugal Homeowners Steer Clear Of

Try This: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

Here eleven IKEA items under $100 that can give you more space and storage options.

Also here’s six hacks to save more at IKEA.

KALLAX Shelf Unit

Price: $79.99

The KALLAX shelf unit is classic, iconic IKEA. It can be used as a room divider to create separate spaces in a studio apartment, or as a storage solution in literally any room. Its cube design allows for easy organization, and you can add inserts or boxes to hide clutter. (Which people in small spaces always need!)

Learn More: IKEA: 9 Best New Arrivals for Your Money in July

For You: I’m a Costco Superfan: Here Are My 10 Hot Buys for Summer

IVAR Cabinet with Doors

Price: $100.00

Maximize your vertical storage with the IVAR cabinet. This 31 1/2×32 5/8″ cabinet can be used in the kitchen for pantry items, in the living room for media storage, or in a home office for supplies. The adjustable shelves allow you to customize the space to your needs.

Trending Now: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Unreliable Appliance Brands

BRUSALI Shoe Cabinet

Price: $99.99

The BRUSALI shoe cabinet is perfect for small entryways or bedrooms – and its high-design makes it nice to look at, to boot! At 24×11 3/4×51 1/8″, it provides storage for multiple pairs of shoes without taking up much floor space. It can fit a narrow hallway or front closet. It’s ideal for expanding your space in a clever, cute way.

RIGGA Clothes Rack

Price: $19.99

The RIGGA clothes rack is an excellent solution for people who need more space for clothing. It’s height-adjustable and has wheels so you can move it around as needed. It’s perfect for extra hanging space in a bedroom or in the laundry room for drying clothes.

TROFAST Storage Combination

Price: $79.99

Need something for a kids room or for your favorite craft supplies? The TROFAST storage system is ideal. This combination measures 39×17 3/8×22″ and comes with plastic bins that can be easily removed and carried around – it can even work in a kitchen for holding pots and pans. It’s so versatile and an excellent price!

LACK Wall Shelf Unit

Price: $99.99

Utilize vertical wall space with the LACK wall shelf unit. At 11 3/4×74 3/4″, it provides five levels of display or storage space without taking up any floor area. It’s perfect for books, decorative items, or small plants.

BAGGEBO Bookcase

Price: $24.99

The BAGGEBO bookcase offers a surprising amount of storage for its compact size of 19 5/8×9 7/8×63″. Its narrow profile makes it ideal for tight spaces, and the open shelving allows for easy access to items.

Be Aware: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

JONAXEL Storage Combination

Price: $49.99

The JONAXEL system is ideal for creating custom storage solutions in closets, laundry rooms, or garages. It includes shelves and clothing rails, so it can work in lots of situations to expand your space.

MULIG Clothes Bar

Price: $4.99

This one is so helpful: The MULIG clothes bar is an incredibly affordable way to add extra hanging space in closets, laundry rooms, or even behind doors. Its adjustable length means it can fit various spaces.

SKÅDIS Pegboard Combination

Price: $32.99

The SKÅDIS pegboard is a versatile wall organizer that can be used in any room of the house. This 22×22″ board comes with a variety of accessories like shelves, hooks, and containers.

RUNNEN Decking, Outdoor

Price: $29.99/8.719 sq feet

Expand your living space outdoors with RUNNEN decking. These easy-to-install floor tiles can instantly upgrade your balcony or patio. At just under $30 for about 9 square feet, you can create a cozy outdoor lounging area or define spaces for dining and relaxing. The click-together design makes installation a breeze, and you can mix and match colors to create your own unique outdoor oasis.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best IKEA Purchases That Can Expand Your Home for Less Than $100

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.