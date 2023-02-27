11 Best Free Investing Apps [Invest for Free in 2023]

What’s the only thing better than putting your money to work in the stock market? Not paying anyone a dime in fees to do it. Believe it or not, that’s a pretty easy goal to achieve. For years, brokerage companies have been undercutting one another on fees, to the point where zero-cost investing has become the gold standard. In fact, the best free investing apps nowadays offer far more than “just” free investing—they deliver research, screeners, news, even social features, too. Of course, it’s not practical to trade across numerous investment apps, so if you’re thinking about making the plunge, you’ve got quite a decision on your hands: Which app do you go with? We’ll hopefully help you decide with our guide to the best free investing apps. We’ve narrowed down dozens of possible choices to a select few top-tier options—apps that can please a range of investors, from check-the-portfolio-once-a-year buy-and-holders to veteran active traders. Read on as we dig into these investing accounts, explore their pros and cons, and explain what kind of investor might get the most out of each one.

Free Investment Apps—Our Top Picks

[lasso type="table" id="102" link_id="94177"]

Best Free Investment Apps to Trade Stocks, Mutual Funds, ETFs and More

1. Plynk (Best Free Investing App for Beginners)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Beginner investors

Beginner investors Platforms: Mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

is an app designed to help you start investing and learn along the way, and they’re currently offering up to $110 in bonuses for new accounts. The Plynk app helps beginner investors put their money into an investment portfolio. Specifically, Plynk offers access to a selection of stocks, ETFs, mutual funds and crypto—all starting at a single dollar. The platform uses straightforward, easy-to-understand language to explain investing concepts. No jargon. No complex charts and tables. Just simple-language tips and how-tos. You can use Plynk Explore to find investments based on your interests. Just answer a few questions, and the app will display stock, ETF, and mutual fund investments that mesh with your investment comfort zone. To assist with building your financial literacy, Plynk offers complete lessons and courses on financial education, including tips, educational content and how-tos. The Plynk app enables you to make use of a powerful investing technique called dollar-cost averaging through participating in recurring investments. By continuing to buy a fixed dollar amount of investments over time, whether the market is up or down, you can build a disciplined investing habit and lower the stress that can come from market movements. One of Plynk’s most interesting features involves, of all things, gift cards. Specifically, you can redeem unused gift cards for money that you can use to buy stocks in your favorite companies. If this sounds interesting to you, consider opening an account with Plynk. To make it more worth your while, they have a few special offers. Simply open an account and link your bank account to get a $10 signup bonus. Plynk is also offering a special bonus promotion through March 9, 2023. Plynk will give you $100 for making at least $25 in net deposits made to your new Plynk brokerage account between January 31 and March 9, 2023. Customers must have a minimum of $25 in net deposits during the promotional period to receive a match. That means you may be eligible for up to $110 in signup bonuses from Plynk by taking qualifying actions. [lasso ref="plynk-link" id="34458" link_id="94030"] Related: How to Invest Money: 5 Steps to Start Investing w/Little Money

2. Fidelity® Youth Account (Best Free Investment App for Teens)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Teen investors

Teen investors Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android) Promotion: Teens get $50 on Fidelity® when they open an account; parents get $100 when they fund a new account

Is your teen interested in jumpstarting their financial future? Do you want them to build smart money habits along the way? Of course you do! Learning early about saving, spending and investing can pay off big when you start on the right foot. And one tool that can help your teen get that jump is the Fidelity® Youth Account—a brokerage account owned by teens 13 to 17 that’s designed to help them start their investing journey. They can use their own brokerage account to start their investing journey by trading most U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and Fidelity mutual funds. Your teen will also get a free debit card with no subscription fees, no account fees, no minimum balances, and no domestic ATM fees. And they can use this free debit card for teens4 to manage their cash and spend it whenever they need. And as for building smart money habits? You and your teen can access Fidelity's Dedicated Youth Learning Center, which is packed with materials developed specifically to help teens develop good financial habits. We'll note that Fidelity Youth Account isn't a prepaid card nor a banking app, but it's still strongly worth considering.

Controls Parents Want and Need

A parent or guardian must have or open a brokerage account with Fidelity® to open a Fidelity® Youth Account. For new Fidelity® customers, opening an account is easy, and there are no minimums and no account fees. Parents and guardians have plenty of tools they can use to monitor their teen’s activity: They have online account access, can follow monthly statements and trade confirmations, and can view debit card transactions made in the account. To make it even easier, you can set up alerts to notify you of trades, transactions, and cash management activity, keeping you firmly in the loop on actions your teen takes across the Fidelity® Youth Account's suite of products. If your teen has an interest in learning about investing and taking their first steps toward building their financial journey, you should consider opening a Fidelity® Youth Account. The account comes custom-built for their needs, which will help them become financially independent and start investing for their future. Read more in our Fidelity Youth Account review. [lasso ref="fidelity-youth-account-link" id="28066" link_id="94031"] Related: 18 Best Debit Cards for Kids & Teens to Become Money Savvy

3. Firstrade (Ideal for Beginner Investors + Traders)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Beginners, traders looking for low options fees

Beginners, traders looking for low options fees Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

might not have the same name recognition among younger investors as platforms such as Robinhood and Acorns. But if you’re just beginning to invest, it could very well be your best investment account option regardless. For one, Firstrade has some of the best trading fees among all free stock trading apps. On the investing front: $0 commissions on stock and ETF trading are par for the course. But where Firstrade stands out is mutual funds, offering free trading of no-load mutual funds, load mutual funds, and no-transaction-fee (NTF) mutual funds. It’s also pretty friendly to beginner traders: Firstrade goes a step above the zero-commission options trading offered at other apps by also not charging contract fees nor assignment fees. Firstrade also allows investors to buy and sell roughly 40 digital currencies—a better selection than some other beginner investing apps, though not as robust as some higher-powered platforms. Crypto trading is technically commission-free, too. But like other brokers, it adds a markup (Firstrade charges 1%) on both sides of each crypto trade. The mobile apps, for iOS and Android, are user-friendly; features include Face ID login, charting, and real-time streaming quotes. But users should know that the mobile experience is pared down compared to the primary web experience. Firstrade also offers a scaling cash bonus for new accounts depending on how much money you use to fund your account. The brokerage account deposit bonus promo states cash bonuses are up to $4,000, but that’s for a deposit of more than $1.5 million. Cash bonuses for more common beginner-investor sums include:

$50 on a deposit of at least $5,000

$100 for at least $10,000

$300 for at least $25,000

Firstrade also will provide up to $200 to cover any transaction fees

Looking for a comprehensive solution for all of your investing needs without an account minimum to start? Learn more about Firstrade’s easy-to-use platform by signing up today. [lasso ref="firstrade-link" id="11358" link_id="94032"] Related: 11 Best Stock Advisor Websites & Services to Seize Alpha

4. Webull (Ideal for Intermediate Investors + Traders)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Self-directed investors and intermediate traders

Self-directed investors and intermediate traders Platforms: Desktop app (Windows, Mac, Linux), web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

first hit the investing world in 2018 and made a splash by offering free stock trading, as well as commission-free trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and options. And since then, it has become one of the best free stock trading apps for intermediate traders and investors, though many of its features are helpful to beginners as well. For one, Webull remains friendly to wallet-conscious traders today. It costs nothing to open a Webull account. Stocks, ETFs, and options still trade commission-free. Many options have $0 contract fees. And Webull has no deposit or account minimum. On top of that, it offers fractional shares, which allows investors to start buying for as little as $1. So beginners working with small dollar amounts can still easily diversify across numerous investments. Newer investors can also learn trading skills through the courses in Webull’s education center, and even practice their skills via Webull’s paper trading service. And Webull is available across just about every platform, allowing you to research, trade, and track your stocks on your smartphone, tablet, or desktop.

Why choose Webull for trading stocks?

Webull provides investors with several useful features and tools, including:

Customizable screeners for both stocks and ETFs

Preset lists–including Top Gainers, Top Losers, Most Active, and Best-Performing Industries—investors can use to identify opportunities

Voice commands: Simply speak to buy, sell, or look up information about a ticker

“Big Button Mode”: Populates giant buttons on your screen that allow you to quickly make trades with just a push.

Charting tools

Free real-time stock quotes and stock alerts

We’ll point out that while Webull allows for many types of commission-free trades on their easy-to-use platform, other costs will still apply to a few transactions. For instance, a 55-cent contract fee applies to certain options trades. And Webull doesn’t directly charge fees for trading cryptocurrencies; however, it does build a 1-percentage-point markup into the price of cryptocurrency when you buy or sell crypto. One particularly noteworthy shortcoming for investors is that you can’t buy mutual funds on Webull. Yes, ETFs offer a wide array of diversified strategies, but the mutual fund world offers some cheap index funds and many successful actively managed strategies. Regardless, Webull remains one of the best, and most cost-friendly, investment accounts to buy and sell stocks, ETFs, options, and crypto you can come across. And on top of all the free features mentioned above, the Webull stock trading app also runs frequent promotions that allow investors to collect free stocks. Read more in our Webull review, or sign up at Webull today. [lasso ref="webull-link" id="11334" link_id="94033"] Related: 14 Best Stock Picking Services, Subscriptions, Advisors & Sites

5. E*Trade (Ideal for Beginner and Intermediate Investors + Traders)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Beginner and intermediate investors

Beginner and intermediate investors Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

has long been seen as a leading stock investment app for retail investors. E*Trade provides investors access to educational resources that assist you with conducting investment research and analysis and diversifying your portfolio. E*Trade, like most of the best stock investing apps, offers zero-commission stock, ETF, and options trading. It also has a leg up on some platforms by offering $0-commission mutual fund trading. Options still incur a 50- to 65-cent contract fee, however. E*Trade has two platforms, both of which are free, and both of which have web and mobile versions:

Power E*Trade

Power E*Trade is designated for more intermediate-to-advanced traders. Features include:

Advanced charting that includes intraday and historical options; more than 100 studies; over 100 drawing tools; and the ability to automatically identify technical patterns

Snapshot Analysis, which lays out risk-reward probabilities in your options trading

Powerful stock and trade scanner; use preset filters or customize as you wish

Paper trading to test out strategies without putting your money at risk

Ability to design exit strategies

Like with the Power E*Trade web platform, the Power E*Trade app is a more powerful version of its basic counterpart. This app allows you to use preset scans, work with interactive charts, place complex options trades, and more.

E*Trade

The “basic” E*Trade web platform might be more suitable for beginning-to-intermediate traders and investors, but that doesn’t mean it’s short on features. E*Trade’s main web platform includes everything you need to keep up to date on your portfolio, including real-time quotes, charts, market commentary, and stock news. The latter includes free access to Thomson Reuters and TipRanks research. Meanwhile, you’ll have ample tools at your disposal, including stock, mutual fund, bond, and ETF screeners; trade optimizers; backtesters; and more. E*Trade also touts its educational resources, which includes articles, videos, and classes, as well as monthly webinars and live events. But we will note that its educational content is difficult to sort through. Visit E*Trade to learn more or sign up today. [lasso ref="etrade-link" id="12345" link_id="94034"]

6. SoFi Invest (Best for Personal Finance-Focused Investors)

Available: iOS , Android , Web

, , Best for: Traders looking for an all-in-one personal finance experience

Traders looking for an all-in-one personal finance experience Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

SoFi is a multi-faceted financial company that offers everything from credit cards and insurance to student loans and mortgages … and they also allow you to trade and invest through its SoFi Invest app. With SoFi Invest, you can invest as actively or as passively as you’d like. The Active SoFi Invest Brokerage Account has no required minimum balance, offers commission-free stock, ETF, and options trades, and its options trading is free of contract fees, too. SoFi does offer 24/7 cryptocurrency trading, too, but it charges a 1.25% markup on transactions. If you're here for the crypto trading, there are better options for active traders. The interface is still very much geared toward younger, less experienced investors—everything is focused on simplicity and ease of use, rather than an expanse of sophisticated tools. SoFi also offers budget-friendly features such as fractional shares, which allow you to invest for as little as $1. And SoFi even provides a social element, such as bringing SoFi members together at exclusive events. Want to put your portfolio on autopilot? SoFi’s robo-advisory services will create a portfolio for you free of charge (that can be designed to address one or several goals) and auto-rebalance it for you as necessary over time. And unlike many brokerage companies with limited offerings, SoFi’s app allows you to manage a much wider range of financial services and products, such as banking, student loans, insurance, and mortgages. SoFi also occasionally has sign-up bonuses attached to its brokerage accounts and/or its crypto trading services, which you can read more about below. You can also visit SoFi to learn more or sign up today. You can also download the app for iOS and Android. [lasso ref="sofi-invest-desktop-link" id="14537" link_id="94035"]

7. Public.com (Investing App With Alternative Assets)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: New investors with limited capital

New investors with limited capital Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

is a commission-free investing app, geared toward Millennials and Gen-Zers, that as of late has built up the types of assets available to its users. On Public, users can invest in not just stocks and ETFs, but also more than 25 different cryptocurrencies—and more recently, alternative assets from art to sneakers. That last point is worth a callout. Alternative assets are a relative rarity among investing apps. They can be difficult to research (and thus difficult to properly invest in), but they can provide uncorrelated returns compared to the stock and bond markets, so many savvy investors like to diversify into these assets. But while the number of tradable assets on Public.com is growing, it’s still somewhat limited: It doesn’t offer mutual funds, options, bonds, or futures. New users are also limited to individual investment accounts (no IRAs or other tax-advantaged investment account options). The “Public” part of the name nods at the platform’s social aspect. For one, you can make your portfolio holdings open to other users, and conversely, you can look through other Public users’ portfolios. Investors can also connect with corporate founders and CEOs through live “Town Hall” meetings. Public also acts as a micro-investing app, allowing you to invest in fractional shares with as little as $1. Users can also upgrade their experience with the $10/month Public Premium subscription. Public Premium offers some features that are included in some free investing apps’ services, but other features help to justify the cost. For instance, Premium offers extended-hours trading (8 to 9:30 a.m., and 4 to 8 p.m. EST) and stock price alerts—several competitors, such as TradeStation and E*Trade, offer these services at no charge. However, Premium also provides:

Advanced data on companies—Public.com’s examples include Tesla quarterly deliveries by model or Apple’s annual sales by continent

Institutional-grade research provided by Morningstar

Members-only analysis about events including major economic report releases, earnings announcements, and more

Exclusive audio programming by Public.com’s expert analysts

What makes Public.com different?

Unlike other commission-free stock trading apps found on this list, Public.com does not monetize its trading activity through receiving payment for order flow (PFOF). PFOF, in brief, is money that a market maker pays a brokerage firm for routing trades through that market maker. Some investors have called out this practice as harmful to everyday investors, providing them with worse trade-execution prices than they would otherwise get—and this call grew louder amid the GameStop market mania in early 2021. In the wake of this event, Public.com announced a change in its revenue model, breaking with how many free stock apps generate income. Instead, it makes money off interest on cash balances, securities lending, and even tipping—users can choose to (but are not required to) tip Public when submitting trade orders. Public also will make money off its Premium subscription product. By doing this, Public.com believes it’s better aligning its financial incentives with the best interests of its customers. If you’re interested, you can sign up today and receive a free “slice of stock.” Or, if you're transferring funds from a different brokerage account, Public.com will provide you with a cash bonus. While Public says it will pay out up to $10,000, that's on an account transfer of $5 million plus. More common payouts include $150 for transfers of between $5,000 and $24,999, and $250 for transfers of $25,000-$99,999. (And at the very least, if you transfer at least $500, Public will reimburse you up to $100 per transfer for any fees charged by your original brokerage firm.) Read more in our Public.com investing app review. For Public.com disclaimer, please see the fine print at the bottom of this article. [lasso ref="public-link" id="12090" link_id="94036"] Related: The 7 Best Closed-End Funds (CEFs) to Buy

8. J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing (Best Investment App From a Major Bank)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Self-directed investors, Chase customers

Self-directed investors, Chase customers Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

acts as an investing solution offered from Chase and is accessible through the Chase Mobile® app or Chase.com. You can use this investing app to make unlimited commission-free trades in thousands of investment options, including a wide range of stocks, ETFs, fixed income, mutual funds and options. The investing app allows you to utilize tools to build your portfolio including screeners and watchlists—both useful for building diversified portfolios and staying on top of market activity. The app provides personalized news and J.P. Morgan research and market analysis to empower informed investment decisions. You can leverage these resources to design your own target allocation for your investments. Consider using J.P. Morgan’s Self-Directed Investing platform if you’d like the flexibility to invest as much as you want without paying any commissions on equity and options trades. Some regulatory fees and fund expenses may apply. You can choose an account that’s right for you: an individual taxable account, Traditional IRA or Roth IRA. All carry a $0 minimum. Open your J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account today and get up to $700 when you open and fund an account with qualifying new money:

$50 when you fund with $10,000-$24,999

$150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999

$325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999

$700 when you fund with $250,000 or more

Learn more by visiting J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing’s website to see if it’s the right fit for your needs. [lasso ref="jpm-sdt-link" id="28026" link_id="94037"] Related: 9 Best Portfolio Analysis Tools [Portfolio Analyzer Options, 2023]

9. TD Ameritrade/Schwab (Great for All Experience Levels)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: All levels of trading experience

All levels of trading experience Platforms: Desktop (Windows, Mac, Linux), web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

is among the best investing apps for people of all experience levels. But some massive changes are afoot that would-be new TD users should know about before diving in. Charles Schwab announced in 2019 that it would acquire TD Ameritrade, and it closed on the deal in 2020. While it has allowed the TD Ameritrade system to operate independently since then, Schwab announced that in 2023, it would be migrating existing TD accounts over to Schwab—which means if you open a TD account now, you’ll be using Schwab’s platform by the end of the year. One thing that will stick around is TD’s popular Thinkorswim—an advanced trading platform also available across desktop, web, and mobile. Schwab does have an equivalent—StreetSmart Edge, which simultaneously isn’t as powerful but is more streamlined and user-friendly—but for now, it appears Schwab will offer both products once it has fully merged with TD, allowing them to meet the needs of a much wider range of trading experience. Otherwise, TD and Schwab’s primary offerings have a lot of similarities, especially on pricing. Both have zero commissions for stock and ETF trades. Both charge 65 cents per contract on options trades, and $2.25 per contract on futures trades. Both offer desktop apps, mobile apps, and web interfaces. Schwab and TD both offer robo-advisory products. They both have 24/7 customer support. They even share a similar drawback: neither directly offers cryptocurrency, just Bitcoin futures. TD Ameritrade users might feel the switch is a downgrade if they access their brokerage account on multiple platforms—TD’s experience is more similar and consistent through all of its platforms compared to Schwab. But they’ll get a couple of upgrades, too, including a larger selection of no-load, no-fee mutual funds (more than 20,000 at Schwab vs. more than 3,600 at TD), and more initial access to international exchanges. And for advanced traders, Schwab does feature higher-than-average margin rates, but that’s still better than TD, which typically has some of the highest margin rates among popular brokerages. For now, you can still sign up for TD Ameritrade and get to learn thinkorswim. Just don’t get too attached to TD’s main account interface, because that will be changing. [lasso ref="tdameritrade-link" id="31859" link_id="94038"] Related: 7 Best Stock Portfolio Management Software Tools + Apps

10. M1 Finance (Customizable Robo-Advisor for Passive Investors)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Passive investors

Passive investors Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

is something of a hybrid between self-directed (you manually choose what to invest in, and determine when to buy and sell) and automated investing (AI helps make decisions for you and manages your account). The result is effectively a highly customizable robo-advisory service—one executed so well that it’s our favorite robo-advisor service. M1’s investing platform is based around Pies. Your portfolio is represented as a Pie (a pie chart); every stock and ETF you decide to buy becomes a slice of that pie—and because M1 supports fractional shares, you can add virtually any stock or ETF to your portfolio. From there, you set each holding’s “weight”—what percent of your Pie each slice should account for, so, say ETF X will always be 25% of your portfolio, while Stock X should always be just 5%. After that, whenever you fund your M1 account, it will automatically invest your money based on these targets. You can take the automation even further by setting up recurring deposits into your M1 account. From there, M1 can automatically rebalance your portfolio for you, or you can go in and manually change how small and large each Pie slice is. If you really want to put it on autopilot, you can invest in M1’s Expert Pies—professionally pre-built portfolios designed for different investment goals. (And if you want something in the middle, you can even combine Expert Pies with your own custom choices.) One major callout before going any further, however, is that while M1 Finance offers pre-made portfolios aligned to several investing goals, the company is not an advisory service. Also worth noting is that, unlike traditional online brokers, you cannot trade stocks and ETFs throughout the trading day. At 9:30 a.m. every day the New York Stock Exchange is open, M1 processes all of the orders it has received since the previous trading session. That’s something of a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, on the rare occasion you would need to jettison a position immediately during the trading day, you couldn’t do that with M1. And that single window is an extreme hindrance to people who want to trade stocks. But for truly buy-and-hold investors, that single window won’t stop you from achieving your goals—and it could actually stay your hand from panic-selling in the middle of the day.

M1 Plus

M1 Finance also offers a paid subscription tier, M1 Plus, that provides additional offerings not just for investors, but those who bank with the service. M1 provides a generous 90-day free trial, after which the service costs $125 per year. Among the benefits:

24/7 cryptocurrency trading, though you’re limited to 10 trades per month

Two trading windows (AM and PM)

Margin loans

A checking account that delivers a competitive annual percentage yield (APY) and 1% cash back

Owner’s Rewards credit card that offers up to 10% cash back

Cash-back rewards can be automatically invested into your M1 Pies

People looking for a simple investing experience and nothing else will do just fine with the Basic account. But if you’re looking for a more complete financial solution that ties in with your investments, the M1 Plus subscription might be worth considering. Consider opening an investment account with M1 Finance, or read more in our M1 Finance review. [lasso ref="m1-finance-link" id="11355" link_id="94039"]

11. Robinhood (Fun, Easy Investing App for Beginners)

Available: Sign up here

Best for: Investors looking for a simple, fun investing platform

Investors looking for a simple, fun investing platform Platforms: Web, mobile app (Apple iOS, Android)

became the first commission-free stock app to slash trading commissions to $0, earning a slot on this list of stock trading apps. This shook up the industry and caused several competitors to rethink how they make money and follow suit. Many merged as a result in the hopes of shedding costs and remaining competitive to this investing startup. Likewise, many new apps like Robinhood have cropped up in recent years, many of which feature on this list. The service boasts commission-free stock trading alongside index funds, options, penny stocks and cryptocurrencies. Robinhood's app offers a simple and easy-to-use design. There aren't numerous features called out to distract you from what you are using the app to accomplish: trade commission-free. Robinhood has no fees upon account opening and includes no account minimum balance requirements. Robinhood has been a brokerage at the vanguard for eliminating the common barriers associated with investing in the stock market. Consider signing up for a Robinhood account to see what you think. The company makes it worth your while by offering a free stock for signing up. [lasso ref="robinhood-link" id="11335" link_id="94040"] Related: 7 Best Fundamental Analysis Tools to Find Value Stocks

How Do These Free Investment Apps Compare?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Free Investing Apps Inferior to Paid Investing Apps?

[table id=132 responsive=scroll/]

Savvy consumers will naturally raise an eyebrow when something markets itself for free. That’s because often, “free” means “inferior,” or at the very least, it’s a foot in the door to make you pay for the features you actually want. That said, whether an investment app is free or not doesn’t really have much bearing on its quality: Some free investing apps are better than paid investing apps, and some paid investing apps don’t hold a candle to their free competitors. Here’s what to look for: If an investing app charges fees for features that most other apps give away for free, you’re probably not getting any real bang for your buck. However, trading apps targeting more advanced investors commonly charge for high-octane upgrades (advanced data, AI trade assistance, backtesting, etc.) that make a significant difference to traders who can get real mileage out of those features. In that case, paid might very well be superior.

What Can You Do With Free Investing Apps?

Depending on which free investing app you’re talking about, there’s not much you can’t do. Take TD Ameritrade. With TD’s free brokerage account, you can buy and sell stocks, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds. You can trade options. You can trade futures. You can trade futures options. You can get into foreign exchange (forex). And you can even get access to some initial public offerings (IPOs). Many of these appeal to advanced investors, but you can see how free investing apps that offer not only commission-free stock and ETF trades, but a plethora of other free investment options can easily handle most investing needs. Most free investment apps don’t have that wide a selection, of course. The point is that the “free” part of the app isn’t really a limiting factor—investment choices vary from app to app, so just make sure to find an account that’s as wide (or narrow!) as you need it to be.

How Do Free Investing Apps Make Money?

Free can only get a company so far if they’re in it to make a profit. That means they need to find some way to earn revenue for the investment apps and platforms they offer to customers. In recent years, that has largely come from a practice known as “payment for order flow,” or PFOF for short. In a nutshell, when a broker receives orders from investors on its platform, it sends them to market makers for execution. Think of these parties as large clearing houses that stand between brokerages and a stock exchange—a middle man of sorts. They place trades at the prices displayed on the exchanges’ trading systems with the goal of profiting from the difference between bids (prices paid for securities) and asks (prices demanded for selling securities), called the bid-ask spread. Effectively, the quoted price differs from where the trade ultimately settles. The difference goes to the market maker for providing this liquidity to the market. Because market makers hold significant amounts of securities on their own books, capturing a portion of the bid-ask spread compensates them for the risk that comes from buying assets largely meant for resale. When you trade securities in your brokerage account, these orders can route through an exchange, but also through a market maker for execution. However, to prevent your orders from going directly to the exchange, these market makers need to offer some incentive for the broker to route orders to them and not the exchange. They do so in the form of discounts and rebates. These go to the investment apps while you pay the quoted amounts. While seemingly small on a per trade basis, ranging anywhere from dollars to fractions of a cent, accumulated over the entire trading volume of their user base—the amount can be substantial. This arrangement allows you to trade almost everything commission-free. While PFOF is the largest share of revenue for free investment apps, it isn’t the only means for earning income. Other common ways for the best investment apps to earn buck include:

Paid subscriptions. Offering paid subscriptions for additional features such as stock research, advanced analytics, real-time data, and more.

Offering paid subscriptions for additional features such as stock research, advanced analytics, real-time data, and more. Securities lending. Lending out clients’ securities and earning interest from borrowing investors.

Lending out clients’ securities and earning interest from borrowing investors. Cash sweep accounts. Offering cash sweep accounts to place customer funds in member-bank accounts, keeping a portion of the interest income for themselves and passing along the rest to users.

Offering cash sweep accounts to place customer funds in member-bank accounts, keeping a portion of the interest income for themselves and passing along the rest to users. Debit card interchange fees. Interchange fees from debit cards linked to the investment account or cash management account.

Interchange fees from debit cards linked to the investment account or cash management account. Margin loans. Interest income from margin loans offered to advanced and active traders.

Interest income from margin loans offered to advanced and active traders. Banking services. Providing other banking services as a bolt-on set of features to the account, such as high-yield checking accounts, credit cards or other loan products.

Terms and Conditions for Fidelity® Youth Account

The Fidelity® Youth Account can only be opened by a parent/guardian. Account eligibility limited to teens aged 13-17.

1 Limited Time Offer. Terms Apply. This offer is valid for new or existing Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC ("Fidelity') customers who open through the following link https://www.fidelity.com/go/starter-pack and fund a new, eligible Fidelity account with a minimum of $50 on or after 07/20/2022 and have not otherwise previously taken advantage of Fidelity's $50 for $100 cash offer. Offer is limited to one bonus award per individual.

2 Limited Time Offer. Terms Apply. Before opening a Fidelity® Youth Account, you should carefully read the account agreement and ensure that you fully understand your responsibilities to monitor and supervise your teen's activity in the account.

3 Zero account minimums and zero account fees apply to retail brokerage accounts only. Expenses charged by investments (e.g., funds, managed accounts, and certain HSAs) and commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply. See Fidelity.com/commissions for further details.>

4 Your Youth Account will automatically be reimbursed for all ATM fees charged by other institutions while using the Fidelity® Debit Card at any ATM displaying the Visa®, Plus®, or Star® logos. The reimbursement will be credited to the account the same day the ATM fee is debited. Please note, for foreign transactions, there may be a 1% fee included in the amount charged to your account.

5 Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc. Fidelity Investments and PayPal are independent entities and are not legally affiliated. Use a Venmo or PayPal account may be subject to their terms and conditions, including age requirements.

Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC , 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917

Public.com Disclaimer

This does not constitute investment advice. Investing involves the risk of loss, including the potential loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities available on Public are offered by Open to the Public Investing, Inc. (OTTP), a member of FINRA & SIPC, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Public Holdings, Inc. Brokerage services for alternative investments are offered by the Dalmore Group, LLC, a member of FINRA & SIPC. Alternative investments are over-the-counter equity securities that have been issued pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933. Cryptocurrency trading is provided by Apex Crypto LLC (NMLS ID 1828849). Apex Crypto is licensed to engage in the virtual currency business by the New York State Department of Financial Services. New customers of OTTP receive free stock valued between $3 - $1,000 (0.3% receive the maximum value).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.