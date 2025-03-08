11 Best Deals on Spring Break Family Vacations in 2025

If you want to get away for spring break but you’re on a budget, there are a number of family-friendly destinations to consider that won’t break the bank.

To determine the best spring break destinations for families on a budget, Dollar Flight Club analyzed airfare trends, family-friendly appeal, seasonal considerations and available deals. Based on this analysis, here are the top destinations to consider this year.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Montego Bay for $270

NYC (JFK) to Montego Bay for $270 Savings tips: Utilize local drivers for transportation, choose free activities like Montego Bay Marine Park and shop for souvenirs at local craft markets.

Montego Bay is home to a number of all-inclusive family-friendly resorts, plus many opportunities for fun, whether you want to go tubing or just lounge on the beach.

Orlando, Florida

Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Orlando for $89

NYC (JFK) to Orlando for $89 Savings tips: When visiting theme parks, opt for single-park passes, bring your own water and snacks, and stay at hotels that offer free shuttles.

Orlando is home to a number of theme parks, including the ever-popular Disney World.

Cancun, Mexico

Available flight deal: Dallas (DFW) to Cancun for $200

Dallas (DFW) to Cancun for $200 Savings tip: Book excursions through local vendors instead of your resort.

This Mexican destination offers plenty of all-inclusive stay opportunities.

San Diego

Available flight deal: Chicago (ORD) to San Diego for $189

Chicago (ORD) to San Diego for $189 Savings tip: Pack a beach picnic instead of dining out.

Expect sunny weather and beautiful beaches when you visit San Diego for spring break. Free attractions include Balboa Park and La Jolla Cove.

Aruba

Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Oranjestad for $309

NYC (JFK) to Oranjestad for $309 Savings tips: Stay in a hotel with a kitchenette to cook your own meals and visit free landmarks like the California Lighthouse.

Many of Aruba’s beautiful beaches are public and free to visit.

Phoenix

Available flight deal: Seattle (SEA) to Phoenix for $117

Seattle (SEA) to Phoenix for $117 Savings tip: Check out a spring training baseball game, which has more affordable tickets than regular season games.

If you’re a family who enjoys the outdoors, you’ll love all the available hiking trails in the Phoenix area.

San Jose, Costa Rica

Available flight deal: Miami (MIA) to San Jose for $215

Miami (MIA) to San Jose for $215 Savings tips: Stay at an Airbnb instead of a hotel and use public buses for cheap transportation.

Enjoy a trip to the rainforest when you visit this Central American destination. Local waterfalls and national parks typically have affordable entrance fees.

Big Bear, California

Available flight deal: Dallas (DFW) to Orange County (SNA) for $159

Dallas (DFW) to Orange County (SNA) for $159 Savings tips: Book lift tickets and rental gear online in advance, rent a cabin instead of a hotel and prepare meals at home instead of dining out.

If you prefer winter sports to sunbathing, head to Big Bear for an affordable ski vacation.

Nassau, Bahamas

Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Nassau for $200

NYC (JFK) to Nassau for $200 Savings tip: Use public jitneys to get around for cheap.

While in Nassau, you can enjoy beach days, hikes, snorkeling and water sports.

Keystone, Colorado

Available flight deal: Denver (DEN) to Keystone shuttle access for $45

Denver (DEN) to Keystone shuttle access for $45 Savings tips: Pack your own snacks and travel midweek for lower lift ticket prices.

Keystone offers a Kids Ski Free program that makes it easy to stick to a budget if you want to hit the slopes.

Kona, Hawaii

Available flight deal: Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona for $221

Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona for $221 Savings tips: Stock up on food at a local farmers market and prepare meals at home.

Although Hawaii isn’t necessarily cheap, you can keep costs low by visiting free attractions like local public beaches.

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Dollar Flight Club and is accurate as of Feb. 3, 2025. Airfare is subject to change.

