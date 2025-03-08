11 Best Deals on Spring Break Family Vacations in 2025

If you want to get away for spring break but you’re on a budget, there are a number of family-friendly destinations to consider that won’t break the bank.
To determine the best spring break destinations for families on a budget, Dollar Flight Club analyzed airfare trends, family-friendly appeal, seasonal considerations and available deals. Based on this analysis, here are the top destinations to consider this year.
Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Montego Bay for $270
- Savings tips: Utilize local drivers for transportation, choose free activities like Montego Bay Marine Park and shop for souvenirs at local craft markets.
Montego Bay is home to a number of all-inclusive family-friendly resorts, plus many opportunities for fun, whether you want to go tubing or just lounge on the beach.
Orlando, Florida
- Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Orlando for $89
- Savings tips: When visiting theme parks, opt for single-park passes, bring your own water and snacks, and stay at hotels that offer free shuttles.
Orlando is home to a number of theme parks, including the ever-popular Disney World.
Cancun, Mexico
- Available flight deal: Dallas (DFW) to Cancun for $200
- Savings tip: Book excursions through local vendors instead of your resort.
This Mexican destination offers plenty of all-inclusive stay opportunities.
San Diego
- Available flight deal: Chicago (ORD) to San Diego for $189
- Savings tip: Pack a beach picnic instead of dining out.
Expect sunny weather and beautiful beaches when you visit San Diego for spring break. Free attractions include Balboa Park and La Jolla Cove.
Aruba
- Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Oranjestad for $309
- Savings tips: Stay in a hotel with a kitchenette to cook your own meals and visit free landmarks like the California Lighthouse.
Many of Aruba’s beautiful beaches are public and free to visit.
Phoenix
- Available flight deal: Seattle (SEA) to Phoenix for $117
- Savings tip: Check out a spring training baseball game, which has more affordable tickets than regular season games.
If you’re a family who enjoys the outdoors, you’ll love all the available hiking trails in the Phoenix area.
San Jose, Costa Rica
- Available flight deal: Miami (MIA) to San Jose for $215
- Savings tips: Stay at an Airbnb instead of a hotel and use public buses for cheap transportation.
Enjoy a trip to the rainforest when you visit this Central American destination. Local waterfalls and national parks typically have affordable entrance fees.
Big Bear, California
- Available flight deal: Dallas (DFW) to Orange County (SNA) for $159
- Savings tips: Book lift tickets and rental gear online in advance, rent a cabin instead of a hotel and prepare meals at home instead of dining out.
If you prefer winter sports to sunbathing, head to Big Bear for an affordable ski vacation.
Nassau, Bahamas
- Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Nassau for $200
- Savings tip: Use public jitneys to get around for cheap.
While in Nassau, you can enjoy beach days, hikes, snorkeling and water sports.
Keystone, Colorado
- Available flight deal: Denver (DEN) to Keystone shuttle access for $45
- Savings tips: Pack your own snacks and travel midweek for lower lift ticket prices.
Keystone offers a Kids Ski Free program that makes it easy to stick to a budget if you want to hit the slopes.
Kona, Hawaii
- Available flight deal: Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona for $221
- Savings tips: Stock up on food at a local farmers market and prepare meals at home.
Although Hawaii isn’t necessarily cheap, you can keep costs low by visiting free attractions like local public beaches.
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Dollar Flight Club and is accurate as of Feb. 3, 2025. Airfare is subject to change.
