11 Best Deals on Spring Break Family Vacations in 2025

March 08, 2025 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

If you want to get away for spring break but you’re on a budget, there are a number of family-friendly destinations to consider that won’t break the bank.

To determine the best spring break destinations for families on a budget, Dollar Flight Club analyzed airfare trends, family-friendly appeal, seasonal considerations and available deals. Based on this analysis, here are the top destinations to consider this year.

People enjoy Doctor's Cave Beach, a famous, white, sandy beach in Montego Bay Jamaica on a sunny day.

Montego Bay, Jamaica

  • Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Montego Bay for $270
  • Savings tips: Utilize local drivers for transportation, choose free activities like Montego Bay Marine Park and shop for souvenirs at local craft markets.

Montego Bay is home to a number of all-inclusive family-friendly resorts, plus many opportunities for fun, whether you want to go tubing or just lounge on the beach.

Visitors on Main Street, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando, Florida

  • Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Orlando for $89
  • Savings tips: When visiting theme parks, opt for single-park passes, bring your own water and snacks, and stay at hotels that offer free shuttles.

Orlando is home to a number of theme parks, including the ever-popular Disney World.

Tropical beach resort in Cancun, Mexico on a beautiful spring break day.

Cancun, Mexico

  • Available flight deal: Dallas (DFW) to Cancun for $200
  • Savings tip: Book excursions through local vendors instead of your resort.

This Mexican destination offers plenty of all-inclusive stay opportunities.

Last Light Illuminates The Sand Dunes And Skyline Of Coronado Island San Diego, California.

San Diego

  • Available flight deal: Chicago (ORD) to San Diego for $189
  • Savings tip: Pack a beach picnic instead of dining out.

Expect sunny weather and beautiful beaches when you visit San Diego for spring break. Free attractions include Balboa Park and La Jolla Cove.

Druif beach at sunset on Aruba island in the Caribbean sea.

Aruba

  • Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Oranjestad for $309
  • Savings tips: Stay in a hotel with a kitchenette to cook your own meals and visit free landmarks like the California Lighthouse.

Many of Aruba’s beautiful beaches are public and free to visit.

Sunset in Sonoran Desert near Phoenix Arizona

Phoenix

  • Available flight deal: Seattle (SEA) to Phoenix for $117
  • Savings tip: Check out a spring training baseball game, which has more affordable tickets than regular season games.

If you’re a family who enjoys the outdoors, you’ll love all the available hiking trails in the Phoenix area.

San-Jose-Costa-Rica

San Jose, Costa Rica

  • Available flight deal: Miami (MIA) to San Jose for $215
  • Savings tips: Stay at an Airbnb instead of a hotel and use public buses for cheap transportation.

Enjoy a trip to the rainforest when you visit this Central American destination. Local waterfalls and national parks typically have affordable entrance fees.

Big Bear Lake and Ski Area Outdoors in February California Winter Snow Activities on Ski Slopes (Shot with Canon 5DS 50.

Big Bear, California

  • Available flight deal: Dallas (DFW) to Orange County (SNA) for $159
  • Savings tips: Book lift tickets and rental gear online in advance, rent a cabin instead of a hotel and prepare meals at home instead of dining out.

If you prefer winter sports to sunbathing, head to Big Bear for an affordable ski vacation.

Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas

  • Available flight deal: NYC (JFK) to Nassau for $200
  • Savings tip: Use public jitneys to get around for cheap.

While in Nassau, you can enjoy beach days, hikes, snorkeling and water sports.

Ski slopes of Keystone and Breckenridge in the Colorado Rocky Mountains in winter.

Keystone, Colorado

  • Available flight deal: Denver (DEN) to Keystone shuttle access for $45
  • Savings tips: Pack your own snacks and travel midweek for lower lift ticket prices.

Keystone offers a Kids Ski Free program that makes it easy to stick to a budget if you want to hit the slopes.

Pauko Bay, South Kohala.

Kona, Hawaii

  • Available flight deal: Los Angeles (LAX) to Kona for $221
  • Savings tips: Stock up on food at a local farmers market and prepare meals at home.

Although Hawaii isn’t necessarily cheap, you can keep costs low by visiting free attractions like local public beaches.

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Dollar Flight Club and is accurate as of Feb. 3, 2025. Airfare is subject to change.

