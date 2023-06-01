1&1 (BER:1U1) Price Target Decreased by 6.73% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for 1&1 (BER:1U1) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an decrease of 6.73% from the prior estimate of 18.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.19 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.89% from the latest reported closing price of 9.99 / share.

1&1 Maintains 0.50% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.50%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 646K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 571K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1U1 by 16.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 346K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 251K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1U1 by 12.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 239K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1U1 by 10.70% over the last quarter.

