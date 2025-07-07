11 Analysts Have This To Say About WR Berkley

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.45, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Observing a 7.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $64.64.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive WR Berkley is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $62.00 Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $76.00 $74.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $75.00 $65.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $63.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $78.00 $73.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $65.00 $62.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $69.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $62.00 $52.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $66.00 $57.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $62.00 $64.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $69.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WR Berkley. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WR Berkley compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WR Berkley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for WR Berkley's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into WR Berkley's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering WR Berkley: A Closer Look

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

WR Berkley: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: WR Berkley displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WR Berkley's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WR Berkley's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WR Berkley's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

