11 Analysts Have This To Say About Waste Management

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Waste Management (NYSE:WM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $228.27, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $219.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.95% increase from the previous average price target of $219.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $231.00 $230.00 David Coleman Argus Research Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 Jeffrey Goldstein Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $227.00 $214.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $228.00 $213.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $220.00 $204.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $230.00 $224.00 Stephanie Yee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $219.00 $213.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $235.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $226.00 $220.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $220.00 $213.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $220.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Waste Management's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Waste Management: A Closer Look

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.91% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

