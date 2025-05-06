11 Analysts Have This To Say About Reinsurance Gr

Analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Reinsurance Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $246.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $216.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.93%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Reinsurance Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $248.00 $246.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $246.00 $264.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $250.00 $275.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $216.00 $250.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $237.00 $232.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $264.00 $263.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $263.00 $244.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $233.00 $245.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $245.00 $245.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $242.00 $252.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reinsurance Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reinsurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Reinsurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Reinsurance Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reinsurance Gr analyst ratings.

About Reinsurance Gr

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses.

Reinsurance Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Reinsurance Gr's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Reinsurance Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reinsurance Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Reinsurance Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RGA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for RGA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.