11 Analysts Have This To Say About Procter & Gamble

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Procter & Gamble, revealing an average target of $171.73, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $159.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $167.25, the current average has increased by 2.68%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Procter & Gamble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $160.00 $160.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $191.00 $174.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $183.00 $180.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $164.00 $164.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Neutral $160.00 $159.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $159.00 $159.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Announces Neutral $159.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $163.00 $163.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $174.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $186.00 $179.00 Michael Pohn DZ Bank Announces Buy $190.00 -

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Understanding the Numbers: Procter & Gamble's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.61%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Procter & Gamble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

