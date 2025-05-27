11 Analysts Have This To Say About Privia Health Gr

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $29.0, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.39% increase from the previous average price target of $26.27.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Privia Health Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $23.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $29.00 $29.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $26.00 $24.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $21.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $27.00 Matthew Sheerin Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Sean Wieland Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $25.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Privia Health Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Privia Health Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Privia Health Gr analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Privia Health Gr

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Privia Health Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Privia Health Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Privia Health Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Privia Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

