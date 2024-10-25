11 Analysts Have This To Say About PagerDuty

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 15.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.73.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of PagerDuty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $23.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $27.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $23.00 Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $24.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $28.00 Robert Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PagerDuty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and combines it with human response data to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include PagerDuty Incident Management, DevOps, AIOPs, Process Automation, and Customer Service Operations.

PagerDuty: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: PagerDuty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PagerDuty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: PagerDuty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

