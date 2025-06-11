11 Analysts Have This To Say About KinderCare Learning

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.27, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Experiencing a 16.36% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $27.82.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KinderCare Learning by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $26.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $25.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $26.00 $31.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $21.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KinderCare Learning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KinderCare Learning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KinderCare Learning's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into KinderCare Learning's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KinderCare Learning analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering KinderCare Learning: A Closer Look

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a private provider of early childhood education and care services (ECE) in the United States. It serves children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years of age across its market footprint of around 1,480 early childhood education centers with a capacity of more than 194,000 children and contracts for more than 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Its segment derives revenue from providing early childhood education and care services at centers and before- and after-school sites.

Understanding the Numbers: KinderCare Learning's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KinderCare Learning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.07% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: KinderCare Learning's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KinderCare Learning's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KinderCare Learning's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, KinderCare Learning faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KLC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KLC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.