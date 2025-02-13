11 Analysts Have This To Say About Diamondback Energy

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Diamondback Energy, revealing an average target of $219.09, a high estimate of $256.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Highlighting a 0.66% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $220.55.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Diamondback Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $216.00 $212.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $256.00 $237.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $191.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $236.00 $230.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $232.00 $252.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $219.00 $218.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $207.00 $219.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $212.00 $235.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $237.00 $232.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Diamondback Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Diamondback Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Diamondback Energy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 448,000 barrels per day in 2023, at a ratio of 59% oil, 21% natural gas liquids, and 20% natural gas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Diamondback Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Diamondback Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.03% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, Diamondback Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FANG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Scotiabank Upgrades Sector Perform Sector Outperform Mar 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FANG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.