11 Analysts Have This To Say About Boyd Gaming

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boyd Gaming, presenting an average target of $77.27, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average has decreased by 2.56% from the previous average price target of $79.30.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Boyd Gaming by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $79.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $76.00 $71.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Neutral $74.00 $74.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $76.00 $75.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $71.00 $82.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $86.00 $83.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $83.00 $86.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $78.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $72.00 $75.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $75.00 $77.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $85.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boyd Gaming. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boyd Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boyd Gaming's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Boyd Gaming's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Boyd Gaming: A Closer Look

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Boyd Gaming's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Boyd Gaming showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.23% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

