11 Analysts Assess Voya Financial: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Voya Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.66% increase from the previous average price target of $81.91.

The standing of Voya Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $76.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $91.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $79.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $87.00 $88.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $86.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $80.00 $78.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $83.00 $80.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Hold $78.00 $79.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Hold $79.00 $76.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Voya Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Voya Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Voya Financial Inc is a financial services company, which, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Its products and services include tax savings plans, individual retirement accounts, group life insurance plans, and employee benefits products, among others. The company tailors each of its products to the needs of its customer base. It operates its business through three principal lines: Wealth Solutions, Investment Management, and Health Solutions The Wealth segment generates roughly half of the company's revenue.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Voya Financial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Voya Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Voya Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Voya Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

