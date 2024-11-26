11 Analysts Assess Viper Energy: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.18, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 8.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $52.70.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Viper Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $64.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $64.00 $61.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $57.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $52.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $54.00 Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $53.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $61.00 $57.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $41.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Viper Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viper Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Viper Energy: A Closer Look

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Financial Milestones: Viper Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Viper Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -28.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNOM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VNOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.