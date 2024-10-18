11 Analysts Assess Q2 Holdings: What You Need To Know

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.27, along with a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 23.71% increase from the previous average price target of $66.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Q2 Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Neutral $90.00 $72.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $76.00 $76.00 Michael Del Grosso Compass Point Announces Buy $91.00 - Mark Palmer BTIG Raises Buy $82.00 $75.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $65.00 Mark Palmer BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $86.00 $59.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $76.00 $60.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $68.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $76.00 $65.00

All You Need to Know About Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based virtual banking solutions for regional financial institutions to deliver mobile banking services to retail and commercial end-users who wish to bank anywhere and anytime. Its solutions operate on an integrated tablet-first platform which provides financial institutions a comprehensive view of account holder activity and meets the regulatory and security requirements applicable to the industry. The firm generates revenue from subscription-based arrangements for software offerings. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Q2 Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Q2 Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.88%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Q2 Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Q2 Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Q2 Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Q2 Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

