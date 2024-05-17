11 Analysts Assess Nordstrom: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 6 3 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Nordstrom and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.82, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a 9.53% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.27.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Nordstrom among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $17.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $17.00 $18.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Edward Yruma Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $15.00 $13.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $19.00 $17.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $21.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nordstrom. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nordstrom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Nordstrom's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and approximately 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family.

Nordstrom: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nordstrom's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordstrom's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.99%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nordstrom's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.28. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

