11 Analysts Assess MGM Resorts Intl: What You Need To Know

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.09, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. A 4.59% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $53.55.

The standing of MGM Resorts Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $54.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $50.00 $54.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $47.00 $53.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $56.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $52.00 $57.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MGM Resorts Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 35,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 62% of total EBITDAR in 2023. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2023 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 17% of the total in 2023). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MGM Resorts Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.28% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

