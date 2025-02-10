11 Analysts Assess Fifth Third Bancorp: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp, revealing an average target of $51.55, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Marking an increase of 5.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $48.80.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fifth Third Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $49.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $51.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $51.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $51.00 $45.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $54.00 $49.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $43.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $54.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fifth Third Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fifth Third Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fifth Third Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fifth Third Bancorp: A Closer Look

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial-services company headquartered in Cincinnati. The company has over $200 billion in assets and operates numerous full-service banking branches and ATMs throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Breaking Down Fifth Third Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fifth Third Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fifth Third Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fifth Third Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Fifth Third Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

