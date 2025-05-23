11 Analysts Assess Ciena: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ciena and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.27%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ciena. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $82.00 $68.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $65.00 $73.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $88.00 Jim Suva Citigroup Lowers Buy $75.00 $98.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $97.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $97.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $75.00 $60.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $80.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $73.00 $79.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $79.00 $94.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ciena. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ciena compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ciena's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ciena's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Ciena Corp is a network and technology company. It provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks. It serves various industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises world-wide. The business activities function through Networking Platforms which generates maximum revenue; Platform Software and Services; Blue Planet Automation Software, and Global Services segments. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas, and the rest from the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ciena displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ciena's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.57.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

