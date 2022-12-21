1&1 AG Unit Closes Contract To Acquire Up To 7,500 New 5G Antenna Locations

(RTTNews) - German telecom service provider 1&1 AG (DRI.DE), affiliated to United Internet AG, Wednesday announced that its indirect 100% unit 1&1 Towers GmbH and Eubanet GmbH concluded a contract for the acquisition of up to 7,500 new 5G antenna locations.

As of now, 1&1's thousands of existing locations are available to provide 5G high performance antennas through cooperations with Vantage Towers AG as well as with American Towers Corp.

Additionally, GfTD GmbH is building new antenna locations for 1&1.

Ralph Dommermuth said, "Direct collaboration with a highly experienced acquisition partner is another step for us to achieve the expansion targets for our new OpenRAN mobile network."

1&1 said it accepted the obligation to supply 50% of the German households until the end of 2030. But, 1&1 wants to reach this goal earlier, it said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.