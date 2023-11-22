News & Insights

Markets

1&1 AG To Launch Smartphone Tariffs In Own Mobile Network On Dec. 8

November 22, 2023 — 07:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German telecom firm 1&1 AG announced the launch of smartphone tariffs in its own mobile network on December 8.

The company said mobile services are now activated. It had launched Europe's first mobile network based on innovative Open RAN technology with "5G at home" a year ago.

In a statement, 1&1 said its 5G network can also be used with smartphones from December 8. Then the network is fully functional. The 1&1 customers who do not have its own coverage, in places where the 5G network are currently under construction, will automatically have access to Telefonica Deutschland's 2G/4G/5G network. This is part of national roaming expanded to include 5G.

From summer 2024, 1&1 will use national roaming from Vodafone as planned and reduces step by step upfront services from Telefonica Deutschland.

1&1 is relying entirely on innovative Open RAN technology as it is building the most modern mobile network in Europe. 1&1 said Open RAN has standardised interfaces that allows the company to work flexibly with the most secure and best equipment suppliers on the market.

This is in contrast to conventional network architectures, which are often provided by a single manufacturer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.