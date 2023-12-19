1&1 AG Forecasts About 10% Growth In FY24 EBITDA

(RTTNews) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) forecasts about 10 percent growth in EBITDA for the financial year 2024, compared to the 2023 estimate of 655 million euros

The company projects a service revenue increase of about 4 percent for the financial year 2024 compared to the estimated 3.23 billion euros in 2023.

The company will continue to invest in the expansion of its mobile communications network - cash capex is expected to be about 20 percent higher than in the current year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.