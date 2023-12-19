News & Insights

1&1 AG Forecasts About 10% Growth In FY24 EBITDA

December 19, 2023 — 08:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) forecasts about 10 percent growth in EBITDA for the financial year 2024, compared to the 2023 estimate of 655 million euros

The company projects a service revenue increase of about 4 percent for the financial year 2024 compared to the estimated 3.23 billion euros in 2023.

The company will continue to invest in the expansion of its mobile communications network - cash capex is expected to be about 20 percent higher than in the current year.

Markets
RTTNews
