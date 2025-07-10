Markets

1&1 AG Challenges STOXX Decision On Index Removal

July 10, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), Thursday acknowledged STOXX Ltd.'s notification regarding its removal from the SDAX, HDAX, and TecDAX indices effective July 11, 2025, citing a "takeover" under Section 8.3.2 of the DAX Equity Index Guide.

However, the telecommunications provider stated that neither a takeover in place nor is the company involved in any takeover process.

Referring to an offer made by United Internet AG on June 5, 2025, the company noted that it was a voluntary public acquisition offer in the form of a partial offer.

Upon completion of this offer, United Internet will hold 85.10 percent of the share capital and 85.32 percent of voting rights.

Based on these facts, 1&1 AG considers the decision by STOXX Ltd. to be incomprehensible. Also, the company emphasized that a sufficient free float of nearly 15 percent remains in place.

Currently, 1&1's stock is trading at 18.60 euros, up 0.11 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.