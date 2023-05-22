11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities

Living in a major city comes with many perks, such as easy access to amenities and a wide variety of entertainment options. But it also comes with a high sticker price -- and living in the country's most expensive major metro areas is out of budget for many Americans.

The median home price in Irvine, California; San Francisco and San Jose, California is well above $1 million, while median prices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. are above $500,000. But often, if you venture outside of these cities, you'll find much more affordable housing options.

A recent report by Point2 analyzed the prices of homes in nearly 800 suburbs located within a 30-mile driving distance of the top 20 largest, highest-priced U.S. cities and found that in 11 suburbs, the price per square foot is 60% to 65% lower than in the city.

Here's a look at the 11 suburbs with significantly more affordable homes than their nearby cities.

Medley, Florida

Nearby city: Miami

Miami City price per square foot: $445

$445 Suburb price per square foot: $154

$154 Percent difference: -$65%

Pictured: Miami

Emerson, New Jersey

Nearby city: New York

New York City price per square foot: $588

$588 Suburb price per square foot: $221

$221 Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: View of Manhattan from New Jersey

Lodi, New Jersey

Nearby city: New York

New York City price per square foot: $588

$588 Suburb price per square foot: $223

$223 Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: New York

Mount Vernon, New York

Nearby city: New York

New York City price per square foot: $588

$588 Suburb price per square foot: $221

$221 Percent difference: -$62%

Huntington, Maryland

Nearby city: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. City price per square foot: $501

$501 Suburb price per square foot: $190

$190 Percent difference: -$62%

Waldorf, Maryland

Nearby city: Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. City price per square foot: $501

$501 Suburb price per square foot: $192

$192 Percent difference: -$62%

Moonachie, New Jersey

Nearby city: New York

New York City price per square foot: $588

$588 Suburb price per square foot: $226

$226 Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: New York

Boulevard Park, Washington

Nearby city: Seattle

Seattle City price per square foot: $572

$572 Suburb price per square foot: $222

$222 Percent difference: -$61%

Pictured: Seattle

Lawrence, Massachusetts

Nearby city: Boston

Boston City price per square foot: $641

$641 Suburb price per square foot: $254

$254 Percent difference: -$60%

Passaic, New Jersey

Nearby city: New York

New York City price per square foot: $588

$588 Suburb price per square foot: $235

$235 Percent difference: -$60%

Pictured: New York

Paterson, New Jersey

Nearby city: New York

New York City price per square foot: $588

$588 Suburb price per square foot: $238

$238 Percent difference: -$60%

All data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of May 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.