11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities

Living in a major city comes with many perks, such as easy access to amenities and a wide variety of entertainment options. But it also comes with a high sticker price -- and living in the country's most expensive major metro areas is out of budget for many Americans.
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Know: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
The median home price in Irvine, California; San Francisco and San Jose, California is well above $1 million, while median prices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. are above $500,000. But often, if you venture outside of these cities, you'll find much more affordable housing options.
A recent report by Point2 analyzed the prices of homes in nearly 800 suburbs located within a 30-mile driving distance of the top 20 largest, highest-priced U.S. cities and found that in 11 suburbs, the price per square foot is 60% to 65% lower than in the city.
Here's a look at the 11 suburbs with significantly more affordable homes than their nearby cities.
Medley, Florida
- Nearby city: Miami
- City price per square foot: $445
- Suburb price per square foot: $154
- Percent difference: -$65%
See: 10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check
Advice: Dave Ramsey Says 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside - Pick This Retirement Plan Instead
Pictured: Miami
Emerson, New Jersey
- Nearby city: New York
- City price per square foot: $588
- Suburb price per square foot: $221
- Percent difference: -$62%
Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?
Pictured: View of Manhattan from New Jersey
Lodi, New Jersey
- Nearby city: New York
- City price per square foot: $588
- Suburb price per square foot: $223
- Percent difference: -$62%
Pictured: New York
Mount Vernon, New York
- Nearby city: New York
- City price per square foot: $588
- Suburb price per square foot: $221
- Percent difference: -$62%
Huntington, Maryland
- Nearby city: Washington, D.C.
- City price per square foot: $501
- Suburb price per square foot: $190
- Percent difference: -$62%
Waldorf, Maryland
- Nearby city: Washington, D.C.
- City price per square foot: $501
- Suburb price per square foot: $192
- Percent difference: -$62%
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
Moonachie, New Jersey
- Nearby city: New York
- City price per square foot: $588
- Suburb price per square foot: $226
- Percent difference: -$62%
Pictured: New York
Boulevard Park, Washington
- Nearby city: Seattle
- City price per square foot: $572
- Suburb price per square foot: $222
- Percent difference: -$61%
Pictured: Seattle
Lawrence, Massachusetts
- Nearby city: Boston
- City price per square foot: $641
- Suburb price per square foot: $254
- Percent difference: -$60%
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer
Passaic, New Jersey
- Nearby city: New York
- City price per square foot: $588
- Suburb price per square foot: $235
- Percent difference: -$60%
Pictured: New York
Paterson, New Jersey
- Nearby city: New York
- City price per square foot: $588
- Suburb price per square foot: $238
- Percent difference: -$60%
More From GOBankingRates
- Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money
- Vote for Your Favorite: GOBankingRates' Top 100 Most Influential Money Experts
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 14 Ways to Invest That Don't Involve the Stock Market
All data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of May 12, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.