11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities

May 22, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Living in a major city comes with many perks, such as easy access to amenities and a wide variety of entertainment options. But it also comes with a high sticker price -- and living in the country's most expensive major metro areas is out of budget for many Americans.

The median home price in Irvine, California; San Francisco and San Jose, California is well above $1 million, while median prices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. are above $500,000. But often, if you venture outside of these cities, you'll find much more affordable housing options.

A recent report by Point2 analyzed the prices of homes in nearly 800 suburbs located within a 30-mile driving distance of the top 20 largest, highest-priced U.S. cities and found that in 11 suburbs, the price per square foot is 60% to 65% lower than in the city.

Here's a look at the 11 suburbs with significantly more affordable homes than their nearby cities.

Fishing pier at South Pointe Park and view of skyscrapers in Miami Beach, Florida.

Medley, Florida

  • Nearby city: Miami
  • City price per square foot: $445
  • Suburb price per square foot: $154
  • Percent difference: -$65%

Pictured: Miami

Manhattan view, New York City, USA.

Emerson, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York
  • City price per square foot: $588
  • Suburb price per square foot: $221
  • Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: View of Manhattan from New Jersey

New-York

Lodi, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York
  • City price per square foot: $588
  • Suburb price per square foot: $223
  • Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: New York

Mount Vernon is a city in Westchester County, New York, United States.

Mount Vernon, New York

  • Nearby city: New York
  • City price per square foot: $588
  • Suburb price per square foot: $221
  • Percent difference: -$62%
Maryland: Inn at Huntingfield Creek

Huntington, Maryland

  • Nearby city: Washington, D.C.
  • City price per square foot: $501
  • Suburb price per square foot: $190
  • Percent difference: -$62%
Waldorf, Maryland, USA - February 14, 2016: The Dr.

Waldorf, Maryland

  • Nearby city: Washington, D.C.
  • City price per square foot: $501
  • Suburb price per square foot: $192
  • Percent difference: -$62%

aerial view of the manhattan skyline.

Moonachie, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York
  • City price per square foot: $588
  • Suburb price per square foot: $226
  • Percent difference: -$62%

Pictured: New York

Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline with Mt.

Boulevard Park, Washington

  • Nearby city: Seattle
  • City price per square foot: $572
  • Suburb price per square foot: $222
  • Percent difference: -$61%

Pictured: Seattle

Lawrence is a city in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States, on the Merrimack River.

Lawrence, Massachusetts

  • Nearby city: Boston
  • City price per square foot: $641
  • Suburb price per square foot: $254
  • Percent difference: -$60%

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

Passaic, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York
  • City price per square foot: $588
  • Suburb price per square foot: $235
  • Percent difference: -$60%

Pictured: New York

Paterson is the largest city in and the county seat of Passaic County, New Jersey, United States.

Paterson, New Jersey

  • Nearby city: New York
  • City price per square foot: $588
  • Suburb price per square foot: $238
  • Percent difference: -$60%

All data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of May 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Affordable Suburbs Near Expensive U.S. Cities

