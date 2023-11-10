1&1 9M Earnings Down, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY23 Outlook

News & Insights

November 10, 2023

(RTTNews) - Internet service provider 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) reported Friday that its nine-month earnings decreased 14.3 percent to 1.44 euros per share from last year's 1.68 per share.

EBIT amounted to 363.7 million euros, 15.2 percent lower than last year's 428.8 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA fell 7 percent to 511.1 million euros from 549.0 million euros a year ago.

Revenue, however, grew 2.8 percent to 3.03 billion euros from last year's 2.95 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect a growth of around 500,000 new customer contracts. Service revenue is still expected to increase by around 2 percent to around 3.23 billion euros, and the EBITDA is expected at around 655 million euros, down from 693.3 million euros last year.

