1&1 9-month EBITDA, Revenue Up

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications service provider 1&1 AG (DRI.DE) on Thursday reported higher EBITDA for the nine months, with a modest growth in revenues. The group confirmed its forecast for the full year.

The Group reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA grew by 7.1 percent to 549.0 million euros for the nine-month period. EBITDA for the period includes 26.8 million euros in costs for the 1&1 mobile network roll-out. Earnings per share increased by 7.0 percent to 1.68 euros.

For the nine-month period, revenues rose by 1.7 percent to 2.95 billion euros. The Group's high-value service revenue increased by 2.2 percent to 2.39 billion euros.

In addition, the Group confirmed its forecast for the 2022 financial year. It said it continues to expect an increase in service revenue to ca. 3.2 billion euros and the operating EBITDA to ca. 690 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.