10X Stock: The Next Amazon?

In my last article, I covered my top 10 international e-commerce growth stocks to buy now. Digitalization is accelerating in all parts of the world. Can we take advantage of this secular growth trend as investors?

Global internet access, adoption, and digitalization are rapidly increasing, and the number of digital buyers continues to climb annually. Today, I do a deep dive stock analysis of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). First, I cover satellite internet and how it could be a major catalyst for e-commerce companies like MercadoLibre. How could Starlink (a SpaceX company) and Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) satellite internet service, Project Kuiper, help rocket MercadoLibre's stock price higher? How will Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) impact MercadoLibre long term?

Can MercadoLibre be the next 10X stock in your long-term investing growth stock portfolio? Is MercadoLibre the next Amazon? Let's dig in.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns shares of Amazon and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.