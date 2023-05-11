10X Potential: 7 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now Under $10

Growth stocks are out of fashion, and the SPACs and IPOs of 2020 and 2021 have been beaten down to unfathomable levels. With so many stocks on sale, which are the best stocks to buy for long-term growth investors? Here are seven growth stocks to buy now under $10 with 10x potential.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 11, 2023. The video was published on May 11, 2023.

{%sfr%

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Indie Semiconductor, Olo, Palantir Technologies, Rocket Lab Usa, SoFi Technologies, and Stem. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Olo, Palantir Technologies, and Stem. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab Usa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.