10x Genomics (TXG) Moves 11.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

10x Genomics TXG shares ended the last trading session 11.1% higher at $13.14. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% loss over the past four weeks.

10x Genomics witnessed a strong price rise on investors’ optimism following news of a collaboration with Anthropic, the AI safety and research company behind Claude. The partnership aims to integrate 10x’s advanced analysis tools into Claude for Life Sciences via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This integration will make 10x’s single-cell and spatial biology technologies accessible through natural language, allowing researchers to interact with complex biological data conversationally instead of relying on code.



This life science technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenues are expected to be $142.39 million, down 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For 10x Genomics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TXG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

10x Genomics belongs to the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. Another stock from the same industry, Omnicell OMCL, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $30.2. Over the past month, OMCL has returned -4.6%.

Omnicell's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.2% over the past month to $0.36. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -35.7%. Omnicell currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

