10x Genomics (TXG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session

10x Genomics, Inc. TXG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 13.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for 10x Genomics. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

10x Genomics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

10x Genomics Inc. Price

10x Genomics Inc. price | 10x Genomics Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Medical Info Systems industry is Syneos Health, Inc. SYNH, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today



Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.