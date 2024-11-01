10x Genomics price target lowered to $19 from $21 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on 10x Genomics (TXG) to $19 from $21 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “tough” quarter driven by a commercial reorganization and soft genomics capex environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes this is the trough of the demand environment and says the reorg should start to kick in modestly as genomics capex demand starts to improve.

