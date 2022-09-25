10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is 10x Genomics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When 10x Genomics last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$500m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$161m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.1 years as of June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 3 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:TXG Debt to Equity History September 25th 2022

How Well Is 10x Genomics Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that 10x Genomics reduced its cash burn by 39% during the last year. On top of that, operating revenue was up 23%, making for a heartening combination It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For 10x Genomics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress 10x Genomics has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$3.3b, 10x Genomics' US$161m in cash burn equates to about 4.9% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About 10x Genomics' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about 10x Genomics' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for 10x Genomics that you should be aware of before investing.

