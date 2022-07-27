10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) investors are sitting on a loss of 80% if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. We wouldn't blame 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 80% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. 10x Genomics hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

10x Genomics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

10x Genomics grew its revenue by 50% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 80% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TXG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

This free interactive report on 10x Genomics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt 10x Genomics shareholders are happy with the loss of 80% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 29%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for 10x Genomics that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

