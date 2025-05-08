10X GENOMICS Earnings Results: $TXG Reports Quarterly Earnings

10X GENOMICS ($TXG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, beating estimates of -$0.48 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $154,880,000, beating estimates of $133,777,469 by $21,102,531.

10X GENOMICS Insider Trading Activity

10X GENOMICS insiders have traded $TXG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN MATEO purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $445,572

SERGE SAXONOV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,727 shares for an estimated $232,351 .

. BENJAMIN J. HINDSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,380 shares for an estimated $130,088.

10X GENOMICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of 10X GENOMICS stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

10X GENOMICS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,765,453 of award payments to $TXG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

