10x Genomics defeats startup's attempt to end gene-analysis patent case

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Genomics startup Parse Biosciences lost its bid to dismiss a patent-infringement lawsuit brought by rival 10x Genomics TXG.O and Stanford University on Thursday, when a Delaware federal court denied Parse's request to declare the 10x patents invalid.

U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky rejected Parse's argument that the patents, related to finding and analyzing genetic information, covered patent-ineligible abstract ideas and natural phenomena.

Parse said in a statement that it would defend itself "vigorously" from the lawsuit and "not let competition prevent us from making single-cell genomics more accessible to the broader community."

10x's chief legal officer Eric Whitaker said that the company was "very pleased" with the decision.

10x licenses some of the patents from Stanford. Representatives for the university did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

The lawsuit, filed last year, accuses Parse's gene-analysis kits of infringing patents related to 10x's Chromium single-cell genomics platform.

Single-cell genomics enables scientists to study genes on a cell-by-cell basis, unlike traditional gene-analysis technology. 10x said in the lawsuit that its products have led to breakthrough discoveries about diseases like COVID-19, cystic fibrosis and cancer.

The court described the 10x patents as covering "compositions and laboratory methods used to uncover genetic information that can then be used to better understand the genetic underpinnings of human life and disease."

Parse asked the court last October to dismiss the case. It said some of the patents covered "not an invention, but rather a discovery about naturally occurring enzymes," and others were related to "the abstract idea of using a tag to label DNA from a cell to keep track of where it came from."

Slomsky on Thursday declined to invalidate any of the patents at an early stage of the case, finding that they all covered patent-eligible advances to genomics technology.

The case is 10x Genomics Inc v. Parse Biosciences Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-01117.

