10x Genomics, Cleveland Clinic Team Up on Bladder Cancer Diagnostics

10x Genomics TXG recently entered into a multi-year research collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic to advance novel diagnostic applications for bladder cancer. The study will use the company's Flex Apex and Xenium platforms, with potential expansion to Atera, to identify biomarkers that may predict patient response to antibody-drug conjugates and immunotherapies.

From an investor's perspective, the collaboration marks another step in 10x Genomics' strategy to expand its technologies into clinical and diagnostic applications. The partnership could strengthen the company's position in precision oncology, broaden the use cases for its single-cell and spatial platforms and create long-term growth opportunities in cancer diagnostics.

Likely Trend of TXG Stock Following the News

Shares of TXG have traded flat since the announcement on Wednesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company surged 113.1% against the industry’s 20.1% decline. The S&P 500 increased 8.5% in the same time frame.

The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic is likely to strengthen 10x Genomics' long-term growth prospects by generating clinical evidence for the use of its single-cell and spatial technologies in precision oncology. Successful identification of predictive biomarkers could accelerate the adoption of Flex Apex, Xenium and Atera in translational research and future diagnostic applications, expand the company's presence in the high-growth oncology diagnostics market and create new revenue opportunities beyond its core research business.

TXG currently has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

Under the multi-year collaboration, 10x Genomics and the Cleveland Clinic are likely to initially analyze tumor samples from patients with advanced bladder cancer undergoing emerging therapeutic regimens. The study is likely to leverage TXG's Flex Apex and Xenium platforms and could later expand to the recently launched Atera platform. The partners aim to identify clinically relevant biomarkers that may predict patient responses to antibody-drug conjugates and immunotherapies, paving the way for future diagnostic development across multiple tumor types.

The research is likely to integrate single-cell transcriptomic profiling with spatial gene expression and protein measurements to generate a comprehensive view of tumor biology and the tumor microenvironment. Investigators are likely to assess tumor microenvironment composition, immune cell infiltration and the expression of therapeutic targets to better understand mechanisms underlying treatment response and resistance.

The collaboration is expected to generate a rich multimodal dataset linking molecular insights with clinical outcomes, supporting the development of next-generation precision oncology diagnostics and advancing the scientific understanding of bladder cancer.

Favorable Industry Prospect for TXG

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global bladder cancer therapeutics diagnostics market size accounted for $5.68 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from $6.01 billion in 2026 to approximately $10.04 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.86%.

The bladder cancer diagnostics market is expanding rapidly, driven by the rising prevalence and awareness of the disease, alongside advances in precision medicine, personalized treatment approaches and non-invasive diagnostic technologies.

A Recent Development by TXG

Recently, 10x Genomics announced the acquisition of Proteintech Genomics, a division within Proteintech Group that develops high-plex proteomic solutions for single-cell and spatial biology applications. The move expands TXG's capabilities in proteomics and supports its broader strategy of advancing multiomics research through integrated RNA and protein analysis.

Proteintech Genomics brings technologies, including the Human Discovery Panel, an antibody-based single-cell protein panel compatible with 10x Genomics' Flex chemistry workflows.

TXG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, TXG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

10x Genomics (TXG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.