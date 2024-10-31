10X Genomics CEO Serge Saxonov Initiates Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan Amid Strategic Financial Maneuvering

10X Genomics (TXG) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

In a noteworthy development for 10X Genomics, CEO Serge Saxonov adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading arrangement on September 12, 2024, allowing for the sale of up to 35,600 shares of common stock, with an additional 136,000 carryover shares from a prior plan set to expire at the end of 2024. This move is designed to comply with the affirmative defense provisions of Rule 10b5-1(c), offering a structured approach to trading while mitigating potential allegations of insider trading. The new arrangement, set to expire on December 31, 2025, could suggest strategic financial planning, though it also introduces a risk factor that stakeholders should monitor closely given its potential impact on stock price and investor perception. As no other directors or officers altered their trading plans in the same quarter, this singular adjustment by Saxonov highlights a significant corporate action worth noting by external analysts.

The average TXG stock price target is $21.70, implying 31.59% upside potential.

