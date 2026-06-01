10x Genomics CEO Sells Nearly 30,000 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Serge Saxonov sold 28,893 shares for a total of ~$709,000 across two open-market transactions completed by May 26, 2026.

All shares disposed were held directly; indirect holdings of 284,921 shares remained unchanged.

Saxonov retains substantial direct and indirect holdings after the transaction with a total of 1,423,301 shares.

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Serge Saxonov, Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), reported the direct sale of 28,893 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions between May 22 and May 26, 2026, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $709,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 28,893 Transaction value ~$709,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,138,380 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$27.93 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($24.54).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Serge Saxonov's prior selling activity?

This is the largest single open-market sale by Saxonov over the past two years, with the 28,893 shares sold exceeding the prior maximum of 16,152 shares and well above his historical average sale size of around 6,632 shares.

This is the largest single open-market sale by Saxonov over the past two years, with the 28,893 shares sold exceeding the prior maximum of 16,152 shares and well above his historical average sale size of around 6,632 shares. What impact does this transaction have on Saxonov's overall ownership and future sale capacity?

The sale reduced his direct ownership to 1,138,380 shares; including indirect holdings through family trusts, his total position is 1,423,301 shares.

The sale reduced his direct ownership to 1,138,380 shares; including indirect holdings through family trusts, his total position is 1,423,301 shares. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities affected in this transaction?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with indirect holdings (totaling 284,921 shares via three trusts) unchanged and no derivative securities exercised or disposed.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with indirect holdings (totaling 284,921 shares via three trusts) unchanged and no derivative securities exercised or disposed. Does the transaction timing or structure signal a change in selling cadence, or is it explained by available capacity?

The larger sale size reflects a drawdown in available share capacity after a period of consistent smaller sales, rather than an escalation in disposition cadence; historical data show net selling over the past year, with total direct holdings declining by 26.86% since August 2024.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.59 billion Revenue (TTM) $638.78 million Net income (TTM) ($22.66 million)

Company snapshot

10x Genomics offers single cell and spatial genomics instruments, consumables, and software, including Chromium and Visium platforms, generating revenue from both hardware and recurring consumable sales.

It operates a hybrid business model combining upfront equipment sales with a high-margin consumables and reagents stream, supported by proprietary microfluidics and bioinformatics solutions.

The company serves academic research institutions, government labs, and biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally, targeting organizations engaged in advanced biological and genetic research.

10x Genomics is a leading life sciences technology company focused on enabling high-resolution analysis of biological systems through innovative single cell and spatial genomics solutions.

The company leverages a strong portfolio of proprietary technologies to drive adoption across research and clinical discovery markets. Its integrated platform and recurring consumables revenue position it as a key enabler of next-generation genomics research worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

10x Genomics CEO Serge Saxonov’s May 22 and May 26 sale of company stock is not a red flag for investors. The May 22 disposition involving 18,175 shares was executed to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

As for the May 26 sale of 10,718 shares, it was implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in November of 2025. Such pre-arranged trading plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

The May 26 transaction occurred at a time when 10x Genomics shares were soaring. They eventually hit a 52-week high of $28.86 on May 29, just days after Saxonov’s disposition. Still, he retained over one million directly-held shares after the transaction, indicating that his stake in the company remains plentiful.

Although 10x Genomics revenue in the first quarter fell 3% year over year to $150.8 million, the company’s stock is up because it managed costs well, reducing its Q1 net loss to $13.5 million compared to a loss of $34.4 million in the prior year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 10x Genomics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.