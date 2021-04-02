10x Genomics CEO Predicts What Healthcare Will Look Like 25 Years From Now

What does the future of healthcare hold? Look for incredible advances. In this video recorded on March 11, 2021, Motley Fool CEO and co-founder Tom Gardner talks with 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) CEO and co-founder Serge Saxonov about what he thinks healthcare will look like 25 years from now.

Tom Gardner: You talked about what the world is going to look like 20-30 years from now and how different it is, healthcare. Could you just give us a few tangible elements, what you think that's going to look like 25 years from now? I think we probably all just intuitively agree, and technological change is accelerating, so the world must be very different a quarter century from now, but how?

Serge Saxonov: Yeah, 25 years, and I think it's sufficiently long, where cancer -- as soon as there's anything that starts in your body -- starts growing in a way that it shouldn't, you would know about it very early, and you would have a huge arsenal of treatments that you can apply to fix that, to take care of that, to get rid of it right then and there.

I think much, maybe not every cancer, but a huge fraction of it is going to be solved when we look at the two-decade horizon. Which given how incredibly scary it is and how much it weighs over just about every family -- everyone has a story -- getting rid of this scourge of humanity, to my mind, it would be incredible. Going from where cancer is the scary thing that happens in most families to where it almost never is deadly is pretty incredible.

Figuring out, again, when we talk about neurodegeneration, and figuring out actually what is going on there and 25 years from now we should have, or at least be on our way to, therapies that will be protective. When you think about longer term, we'll absolutely should be able to solve it. It is going to be a disease of the past, like leprosy.

Infectious disease -- I really hope this is the last pandemic the world will have faced, and that going forward, as soon as a new agent emerges, we will very quickly figure out what it is, construct a vaccine or therapy that targets it, and nip in the bud before it spreads beyond just a few people. All of these things, we take -- for example, the common cold -- for granted. It's a trivial thing but imagine not having to suffer from that in the future.

If you have bad knees, figuring out how to grow and fix that cartilage before it gets there, something that as we age we'll start appreciating more and more. I think just about every aspect of our lives is just going to get transformed.

Again, I don't know which ones of those things are going to become realities in 25 years. I think quite a few of them, but certainly, as you just think about those coming decades, they will be happening.

