10x Genomics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TXG

In trading on Friday, shares of 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.21, changing hands as low as $48.47 per share. 10x Genomics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TXG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.81 per share, with $63.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.74.

