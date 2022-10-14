10%of this Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Lemonade, Inc.'s (NYSE:LMND ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lemonade

The Lead Independent Director, Michael Eisenberg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$264k worth of shares at a price of US$22.60 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$22.42. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michael Eisenberg.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Lemonade Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Lemonade insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$95m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lemonade Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Lemonade insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Lemonade insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lemonade you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

