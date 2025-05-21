10.6% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,448,041 worth of ILMN, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN:

ILMN — last trade: $84.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2025 Ankur Dhingra SVP, Chief Financial Officer 6,100 $81.21 $495,381 05/13/2025 Jacob Thaysen Chief Executive Officer 12,350 $80.86 $998,674

And Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY), the #170 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,902,533 worth of PGNY, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PGNY is detailed in the table below:

PGNY — last trade: $21.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/26/2024 David J. Schlanger Executive Chairman 150,000 $14.68 $2,202,330 12/23/2024 Peter Anevski CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 209,500 $14.48 $3,034,084

