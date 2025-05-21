10.6% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,448,041 worth of ILMN, making it the #56 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN:
ILMN — last trade: $84.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2025
|Ankur Dhingra
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|6,100
|$81.21
|$495,381
|05/13/2025
|Jacob Thaysen
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,350
|$80.86
|$998,674
And Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY), the #170 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (Symbol: VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,902,533 worth of PGNY, which represents approximately 0.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PGNY is detailed in the table below:
PGNY — last trade: $21.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/26/2024
|David J. Schlanger
|Executive Chairman
|150,000
|$14.68
|$2,202,330
|12/23/2024
|Peter Anevski
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|209,500
|$14.48
|$3,034,084
