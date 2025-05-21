Bitcoin Magazine



$10.4B Bitcoin Firm Unchained Announces First Regulated Bitcoin-Native Trust Company

Today, the State of Wyoming has officially chartered Gannett Trust Company, the first bitcoin-native trust company in the United States, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Backed by Unchained, a leader in bitcoin financial services, Gannett Trust is purpose-built to serve individuals, family offices, and businesses integrating bitcoin into estate and inheritance plans, investment portfolios, trusts, and treasury strategies.

The launch of Gannett Trust directly addresses a growing need for secure, compliant, bitcoin-native solutions for long-term wealth management. Estimates say around 3.7 million bitcoin may be lost forever, largely due to poor planning and the absence of trusted custodial tools. Gannett Trust seeks to prevent future loss by offering a suite of fiduciary services tailored to the unique needs of bitcoin holders. Gannett Trust will offer both qualified custody and non-custodial configurations, enabling clients to manage, protect, and transfer their bitcoin with confidence. Gannett Trust advances Unchained’s long-term vision of building a durable foundation for multigenerational Bitcoin wealth.

“Bitcoin is becoming a pillar of long-term wealth,” said CEO of Unchained Joe Kelly. “With Gannett Trust, we’re combining the regulatory clarity of a trust company with the proven security of Unchained’s collaborative custody – a major step forward for bitcoin as a generational asset that holders have been waiting for.”

Prioritizing sovereignty, control, compliance, Gannett Trust aims to equip families and businesses with clear, tax-optimized strategies tailored to every aspect of bitcoin-based planning and wealth management.

“Most trust companies don’t understand bitcoin, and most crypto custodians don’t offer true fiduciary services,” said CEO of Gannett Trust Joshua Preston. “Gannett Trust bridges the gap – giving existing bitcoin holders and those interested in allocating bitcoin a path to protect and grow their legacy.”

With the launch of Gannett Trust, Unchained adds another layer to its bitcoin-native infrastructure, contributing to the development of institutional tools designed to support the long-term custody and management of bitcoin wealth.

For more information about Gannett Trust, visit here.

