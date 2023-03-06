US Markets

103 unaccompanied minors found in abandoned trailer in Mexico, govt says

March 06, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - More than 100 unaccompanied minors, most of them from Guatemala, were found inside an abandoned truck trailer in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, Mexico's migration authority said on Monday.

In addition to the 103 children, 212 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, along with 28 family members from Guatemala and El Salvador, were found in the trailer, the National Migration Institute said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.