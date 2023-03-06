103 unaccompanied minors found in abandoned trailer in Mexico, govt says

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - More than 100 unaccompanied minors, most of them from Guatemala, were found inside an abandoned truck trailer in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz, Mexico's migration authority said on Monday.

In addition to the 103 children, 212 adults from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador, along with 28 family members from Guatemala and El Salvador, were found in the trailer, the National Migration Institute said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.