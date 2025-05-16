10.2% of BSVO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), which makes up 0.81% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,721,897 worth of PHIN, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PHIN:
PHIN — last trade: $44.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2025
|Rohan Weerasinghe
|Director
|6,130
|$42.78
|$262,260
|04/30/2025
|Brady D. Ericson
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$39.73
|$397,327
And First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), the #59 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,416,345 worth of BUSE, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BUSE is detailed in the table below:
BUSE — last trade: $22.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2025
|Stephen V. King
|Director
|16,427
|$24.53
|$402,928
|02/03/2025
|Stanley J. Bradshaw
|Director
|9,500
|$23.94
|$227,425
|02/26/2025
|Stanley J. Bradshaw
|Director
|1,838
|$23.75
|$43,652
|03/05/2025
|Stanley J. Bradshaw
|Director
|4,295
|$22.60
|$97,056
|03/14/2025
|Stanley J. Bradshaw
|Director
|4,700
|$21.70
|$101,990
|03/14/2025
|Karen M. Jensen
|Director
|10,000
|$21.91
|$219,065
|03/11/2025
|Stanley J. Bradshaw
|Director
|11,300
|$21.74
|$245,715
