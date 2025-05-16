10.2% of BSVO Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PHINIA Inc (Symbol: PHIN), which makes up 0.81% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,721,897 worth of PHIN, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PHIN:

PHIN — last trade: $44.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2025 Rohan Weerasinghe Director 6,130 $42.78 $262,260 04/30/2025 Brady D. Ericson President and CEO 10,000 $39.73 $397,327

And First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE), the #59 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: BSVO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,416,345 worth of BUSE, which represents approximately 0.48% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BUSE is detailed in the table below:

BUSE — last trade: $22.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/31/2025 Stephen V. King Director 16,427 $24.53 $402,928 02/03/2025 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 9,500 $23.94 $227,425 02/26/2025 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 1,838 $23.75 $43,652 03/05/2025 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 4,295 $22.60 $97,056 03/14/2025 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 4,700 $21.70 $101,990 03/14/2025 Karen M. Jensen Director 10,000 $21.91 $219,065 03/11/2025 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 11,300 $21.74 $245,715

