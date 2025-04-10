Markets
10.1% of RPV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

April 10, 2025 — 09:50 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), which makes up 1.38% of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,404,578 worth of AIG, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIG:

AIG — last trade: $82.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/26/2024 John C. Inglis Director 660 $75.76 $50,002
12/30/2024 John C. Inglis Director 11 $72.16 $787
02/13/2025 John G. Rice Director 10,000 $77.00 $770,000
03/31/2025 John C. Inglis Director 644 $78.64 $50,658

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), the #32 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,689,345 worth of WBD, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WBD is detailed in the table below:

WBD — last trade: $9.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/11/2024 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 58,000 $9.24 $535,920
03/03/2025 Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr. Director 17,346 $11.41 $197,918

