10.1% of RPV Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), which makes up 1.38% of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,404,578 worth of AIG, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AIG:
AIG — last trade: $82.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/26/2024
|John C. Inglis
|Director
|660
|$75.76
|$50,002
|12/30/2024
|John C. Inglis
|Director
|11
|$72.16
|$787
|02/13/2025
|John G. Rice
|Director
|10,000
|$77.00
|$770,000
|03/31/2025
|John C. Inglis
|Director
|644
|$78.64
|$50,658
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), the #32 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,689,345 worth of WBD, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WBD is detailed in the table below:
WBD — last trade: $9.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2024
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|58,000
|$9.24
|$535,920
|03/03/2025
|Piazza Samuel A. Di Jr.
|Director
|17,346
|$11.41
|$197,918
