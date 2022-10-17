100%of this Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Preformed Line Products Company's (NASDAQ:PLPC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Preformed Line Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Katherine Wensink, sold US$36m worth of shares at a price of US$44.40 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$72.89. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Katherine Wensink's holding. Katherine Wensink was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

I will like Preformed Line Products better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Preformed Line Products Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Preformed Line Products. In total, insider Katherine Wensink sold US$36m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note Independent Director Michael Gibbons bought US$1.5k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Preformed Line Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Preformed Line Products insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$43m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Preformed Line Products Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Preformed Line Products stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Preformed Line Products is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Preformed Line Products that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

