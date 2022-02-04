100%of this NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at NortonLifeLock Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NLOK ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NortonLifeLock

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Natalie Derse ditched 2.18k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$23.43. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NLOK Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Insider Ownership of NortonLifeLock

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. NortonLifeLock insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NortonLifeLock Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at NortonLifeLock in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NortonLifeLock. For example, NortonLifeLock has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

