100%of this Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.'s (NYSE:ETD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ethan Allen Interiors Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, James Carlson, sold US$430k worth of shares at a price of US$23.79 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$22.95. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was James Carlson.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Ethan Allen Interiors

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ethan Allen Interiors insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 8.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ethan Allen Interiors Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ethan Allen Interiors shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Ethan Allen Interiors insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Ethan Allen Interiors is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

